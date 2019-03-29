Nick Bosa meeting with Cardinals Friday night

Getty Images

The Cardinals have the first pick in the draft and focus on their plans has steadily honed in on quarterback Kyler Murray over the last couple of months.

While many expect that they will ultimately make Murray the choice and move on without 2018 first-round pick Josh Rosen, the team has made no public declaration about their intention. Their plans on Friday night won’t do anything to change that.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that members of the team’s brass will be having dinner with Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Before Murray broke out in 2018 and won the Heisman at Oklahoma, Bosa was seen as having an excellent chance of being the first overall pick this April. Thoughts have shifted on that front, but it behooves the Cardinals to keep all options in play as long as it remains unclear what they’re thinking about the top of the draft.