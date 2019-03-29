Report: Byron Jones had hip surgery this week

Getty Images

It looks like Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones‘ offseason focus will be on rehabbing his hip.

Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that Jones had hip surgery this week. Jones began dealing with the issue late in the 2018 season and the hope was that rest would make things better, but he was still experiencing soreness and that caused the change in plans.

The Cowboys hope that Jones will be ready to go when training camp starts this summer.

Jones made the move from safety to cornerback last season and it paid off with a strong year. Jones was selected for the Pro Bowl and was a second-team All-Pro in his new position. Jones is heading into the final year of his rookie deal and said in January that he hopes to remain in Dallas for the long term.