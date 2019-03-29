Raiders sign Luke Willson

Getty Images

Tight end Luke Willson met with the Raiders on Friday and both sides apparently want to keep spending time with each other.

Oakland announced Friday night that Willson has signed with the team. Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports it is a one-year deal.

The move comes a couple of days after former Raiders tight end Jared Cook officially left the team to join the Saints.

Willson spent last season with the Lions and caught 13 passes for 87 yards while appearing in 14 games. He spent the first five years of his career with the Seahawks. He had 89 catches for 1,129 yards and 11 touchdowns while in Seattle.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talked up Darren Waller this week and the Raiders also have Lee Smith and Derek Carrier at tight end.