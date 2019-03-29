Richard Sherman on replay for PI: “Now they can control the outcome as they see fit”

Getty Images

One of the NFL’s highest-profile cornerbacks does not trust the league’s officiating office to review pass interference calls correctly.

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman wrote on Twitter that he thinks the new rule allowing instant replay is going to result in the officiating office finding pass interference where they want to see it.

“Now they can control the outcome as they see fit. Every defendable pass looks like PI in slow motion,” Sherman wrote.

Responding to a PFT post about the rule change, Sherman suggested that the NFL will favor offensive players over defensive players, calling it a “One sided game.”

Another high-profile defensive back, Eric Weddle, responded to Sherman’s tweet by calling the rule change “dumb.” The NFL may have some work to do on selling the replay change to the players who will be most affected by it.