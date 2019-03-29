Robert Kraft’s lawyers challenge video surveillance, traffic stop

Posted by Mike Florio on March 29, 2019, 11:17 AM EDT
Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s lawyers have pressed pause on their public P.R. fight with Florida law-enforcement to launch the next court battle against pending charges of solicitation of prostitution.

The attorneys hope to exclude from the case the video that was secretly created, arguing that the recording violated applicable legal standards and attacking the traffic stop used to identify Kraft after his initial visit to the day spa where sexual activity allegedly occurred.

Deadspin.com has the documents that were filed on Thursday. Among other things, the lawyers argue that video surveillance was not necessary in this case, pointing out that the authorities relied on ultimately unproven suspicions of human trafficking to “manufacture a patina of necessity” where no such need to videotape private encounters existed, given the big-picture significance of the alleged crime of prostitution and solicitation thereof.

If the lawyers can get the video tossed, it will become difficult if not impossible to prove that any violations occurred. And if the lawyers can successfully attack the traffic stop, the case will lack proof that Kraft was even in the facility — as long as he doesn’t take the witness stand.

While these arguments amount to technicalities, these are basic protections that apply to all Americans when it comes to how closely the government will monitor our lives. The basic argument is that certain private things should remain private, absent a compelling need to invade that space with cameras and recording devices — and that this threshold wasn’t met in the case of garden-variety massage-plus transactions.

  2. …..So, then why did Kraft issue a public apology…..?
    Because immoral behavior may not necessarily be illegal behavior.

  3. Really Kraft could’ve just paid the fine accepted the guilty verdict and all this bad PR would be done after Goodell would probably suspend him two games tops. All he’s doing is dragging his own name through the mud now.

  4. While these arguments amount to technicalities, these are basic protections that apply to all Americans (that are rich enough to hire a team of the best lawyers money can buy) when it comes to how closely the government will monitor our lives. Fixed it for you. Good lawyers don’t make you not guilty of the charges, they just make sure the only penalties are monetary. Namely, their fees.

  8. tinye67 says:
    March 29, 2019 at 11:36 am

    …..So, then why did Kraft issue a public apology…..?
    Because immoral behavior may not necessarily be illegal behavior.
    Soliciting prostitution is illegal in most jurisdictions.

  9. *sarcasm font*

    Yeah, serve the suspension, pay the fine, and nobody will EVER bring it up again. Ever.
    hodaghunter says:
    March 29, 2019 at 11:38 am
    Really Kraft could’ve just paid the fine accepted the guilty verdict and all this bad PR would be done after Goodell would probably suspend him two games tops. All he’s doing is dragging his own name through the mud now.

  10. He knows he did it, we know he did it, and even the most zealous Pats fans know he did it. The only thing we don’t know if he will be found guilty in the court of law, not that it really matters all that much at this point.

  11. This has the potential of being another Jussie Smollett case … get the charges dropped on technicality or other unknown reason, then go before the cameras and claim total exoneration, I said all along I was innocent, etc. Disgusting.

