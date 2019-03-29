Saquon Barkley on Eli Manning: It’s not his fault

Getty Images

There is a feeling for many outside the Giants organization that the team needs to move on from quarterback Eli Manning in order to find the consistent success that has eluded them since they beat the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI in February 2012.

While there’s an acknowledgement that Manning won’t be able to play forever, Giants co-owner John Mara, General Manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Pat Shurmur have all been adamant that Manning is not holding the Giants back right now. You can add running back Saquon Barkley to that list.

Barkley was asked by Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report if he is bothered by criticism of Manning.

“Yeah, it bothers me. I’m not going to lie because it’s not his fault,” Barkley said. “He’s not the reason why. We love to put the blame on one person, but it takes 11 men, a team and an organization all together to win.”

Anyone who has watched the Giants stumble to eight wins over the last two seasons will tell you that there’s been plenty wrong with the team. Needing help elsewhere and needing better quarterback play aren’t mutually exclusive, however, and the Giants will likely have to address all of it if they are going to find their way to a better place in the standings.