Sean McVay excited by versatility of Clay Matthews

Getty Images

Clay Matthews left a strong impression on Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay the last time he saw him in person on a football field.

While 2018 was a disappointing year for Matthews overall, his best game of the season arguably came against McVay and the Rams in October. Matthews notched a season-high seven tackles and recorded one of his 3.5 sacks on the season. Matthews may be set to enter his 11th season in the NFL, but the prospect of having Matthews a part of a Wade Phillips defense has McVay eager to get started.

“We saw a lot of good stuff when we saw him last year and I’ve always respected his game from afar when you’ve coached against him,” McVay told reporters this week at the coaches’ breakfast at the league meetings. “So when you’re able to add two players like he and Eric Weddle – veteran players that are about the right stuff, being out in L.A. it’s a good deal to be able to get Clay back home.”

Specifically, it’s Matthews’ versatility that McVay is most excited to see join his team.

“He brings a veteran presence that has a lot of versatility to his skill set,” McVay said. “And when you look at it from an offensive standpoint when you think about the guys that can do a lot of different things that pose problems to a defense he does the same thing to offenses. He can rush the passer he can play in coverage. You can move him all over the place. So I think versatile players that are smart that have the ability to have production in a lot of ways they give you a lot of different things they can do defensively.”

Matthews thought the fit with the Rams would be ideal for him as well. He’ll get a chance to pair with Dante Fowler, Michael Brockers and Aaron Donald on the Rams defensive line.