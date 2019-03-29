Sean Payton can’t “forecast the future” with Dez Bryant

Getty Images

There was a report earlier this month that the Saints are interested in bringing wide receiver Dez Bryant back to New Orleans after his short 2018 stint with the team ended with a torn Achilles in his second practice.

The Saints have not signed or traded for any wideouts so far this offseason, but head coach Sean Payton’s answer about Bryant at this week’s league meetings fell well short of robust desire to see him back with the team this year.

“I just know he’s been rehabbing,” Payton said, via ESPN.com. “I wouldn’t be able to forecast the future relative to Dez.”

Payton said the team expects improvement from Tre'Quan Smith, Austin Carr and Keith Kirkwood as well as a return to health from Cameron Meredith as they look to fill out the receiver group. They also signed tight end Jared Cook this week and his addition should help as they build their passing game for the 2019 season.