Stadium won’t be available for preseason game in Saskatchewan

Getty Images

Reports surfaced early this month that the Raiders could play a preseason game in Canada, and the Packers have confirmed that they’ve talked about the logistics of being the Raiders’ opponent in that game. But first the NFL would have to find a venue.

That venue will apparently not be Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan, home of the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders. Although the stadium has been discussed as a logical site for an NFL preseason game north of the border, CBC News reported today that the stadium won’t be available.

The issue appears to be that the NFL was looking at a date one day before a Roughriders home game, and that wouldn’t be enough time to get the stadium ready for the CFL game.

If the NFL goes through with a preseason game in Canada, Winnipeg appears to be the most likely home city.

The NFL used to play multiple “American Bowl” preseason games overseas each year, but popularity of those games waned and they were discontinued. The last NFL game in Canada was a Bills “home” game in Toronto in 2013.