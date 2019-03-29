Steelers re-sign Matt Feiler

Getty Images

The Steelers developed Matt Feiler for threeyears, and he wound up with a starting job last year.

So it makes sense they wanted to keep him.

Per the league’s transaction wire, the Steelers re-signed the offensive lineman.

Feiler started nine of the last 10 games at right tackle last year, replacing Marcus Gilbert. Feiler has 11 career starts.

Originally an undrafted rookie from Bloomsburg, he spent the 2014 season on the Texans practice squad and the 2015 season on the Steelers practice squad.