T.J. Lang announces retirement

Getty Images

Offensive lineman T.J. Lang made it official Friday, calling it quits after 10 seasons.

“For the past 3,624 days, I have woken up with one goal in mind: How can I be a better football player than I was yesterday?” Lang wrote on social media. “Well, those days are now over. The only thing I ask myself today is how can I be a better husband, father, son, brother, friend. I will forever cherish the great times that I had playing this game.”

Lang’s retirement was expected after the Lions released him earlier this month.

Head and neck injuries limited Lang to six games last season as he finished the year on injured reserve.

Lang, 31, spent eight seasons with the Packers and two with the Lions. He played in 138 career games, with 113 starts, and made two Pro Bowls.