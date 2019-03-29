Texans still looking at tackles, perhaps still Jordan Mills

Getty Images

The Texans have signed another tackle since Jordan Mills first visited with the team, but they’re still looking.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans have remained in contact with Mills and he’s still an option, though a deal doesn’t appear imminent.

The Texans signed former Panthers left tackle Matt Kalil to a one-year deal last week, but still need plenty of help up front. They allowed a league-high 62 sacks last year, and adding Kalil doesn’t necessarily help that since he didn’t play at all last season, and isn’t expected to be cleared for OTAs (Panthers coach Ron Rivera said this week they didn’t think Kalil would be healthy until training camp).

Mills started all 48 games the last three seasons for the Bills.