Tom Brady may be skipping voluntary workouts again

Getty Images

The Patriots have less offseason than most teams, because they’re so good in the postseason.

And it appears that quarterback Tom Brady wants to keep a little time for himself.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the “early indications” are that Brady plans to follow last year’s plan, when he stayed away from offseason workouts to spend more time with his family.

(As you may have noticed, it didn’t prevent them from winning football games.)

Of course, this could always change, and they are, you know, voluntary.

But the Patriots are in the midst of an offseason of change.

Between the retirement of tight end Rob Gronkowski and the departure of left tackle Trent Brown in free agency, to the diaspora of assistant coaches to new teams or sudden retirement, they’re in a greater state of flux than normal. (And that doesn’t even count the current legal difficulties of their owner.)

And they’re still probably favorites to win it all next year.