Von Miller cleared, boat owner fined in shark fishing investigation

Getty Images

One of the strangest stories of last year’s NFL offseason has come to this conclusion this offseason: Von Miller will not be fined for catching a shark on a fishing trip, but the owner of the boat he was on was fined.

It started a year ago when Miller posted pictures of himself on social media with a shark he caught on a Florida fishing trip.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals accused Miller of illegally catching and killing the shark, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission opened an investigation.

Florida has bans on catching certain types of sharks, and restrictions on catching other types, and Miller said he took those laws seriously and did everything he was supposed to do.

Miller was cleared, but TMZ reports that the owner and operator of the fishing vessel were fined $2,000 for fishing for sharks without the proper permit and failure to release a shark in the manner that will ensure maximum probability of survival.