Any team drafting West Virginia tackle Yodny Cajuste will know he won’t be available for a few months.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Cajuste had surgery in Philadelphia yesterday to repair his quad muscle.

He’s expected to be fully cleared in three months, which should allow him to be ready in time for training camp.

The Big 12 co-offensive lineman of the year, Cajuste could be taken on the second day of the draft.