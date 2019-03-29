Will Brett Bielema succeed Greg Schiano in New England?

Getty Images

In late January, Patriots defensive consultant Brett Bielema reportedly was telling people that he’d become the team’s next defensive coordinator. Two months later, maybe he’ll be right.

With Greg Schiano gone, the Pats need a new defensive coordinator. So who will it be?

Several defensive position coaches exited after Super Bowl LIII, with linebackers coach (and de facto defensive coordinator) Brian Flores becoming the new coach of the Dolphins, cornerbacks coach Josh Boyer joining Flores, and defensive line coach Brendan Daly jumping to the Chiefs.

The only defensive coach currently listed on the team’s official website is safeties coach Steve Belichick. Former Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo recently announced that he’ll serve as the team’s linebackers coach.

There’s a chance that Belichick won’t name a new defensive coordinator, either retaining the duties or unofficially delegating them to Bielema or maybe even to Belichick’s son, Steve.

Regardless, an offseason that was expected to be tranquil for the Pats has been anything but, and the sudden departure of Schiano has become the latest twist for a team that will surely continue to turn out wins in 2019.