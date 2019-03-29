Zach Sterup signs ERFA tender with Dolphins

Getty Images

The Dolphins tendered four exclusive rights free agents earlier this month and one of them has signed his one-year deal with the team.

The agent for offensive lineman Zach Sterup announced that his client has signed the tender. Two other offensive linemen — Isaac Asiata and Jesse Davis — and defensive end Jonathan Woodard were also tendered.

Sterup spent time with the Chiefs, Browns and Jets before landing in Miami in November 2017. He’s played in 12 games and made two starts over the last two seasons.

With Ja'Wuan James gone as a free agent, the Dolphins don’t have a clear choice to play right tackle in 2019. Depending on how the rest of the offseason plays out, Sterup could wind up in that mix.