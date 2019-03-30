Andre Johnson’s new goal is to become a G.M.

Getty Images

Andre Johnson made 1,012 catches for 13,597 yards and 64 touchdowns in his 12 seasons as a receiver for the Texans. He caught another 50 passes for 588 yards and six touchdowns in two other seasons elsewhere.

Now, Johnson wants to have as much success in the front office.

Johnson, who retired after the 2016 season, is returning to Houston as a special adviser to head coach Bill O’Brien and General Manager Brian Gaine. Johnson said before his induction into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday that he is grooming to become a General Manager.

“I’m learning the business of the game,” Johnson said, via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. “I thought I might want to be a G.M. or run a team. I want to do everything I can to help the Texans win their first Super Bowl.”

Johnson recounted at his first of seven Pro Bowls, when his name was called for the team picture, someone said, “Who the hell is here from the Texans?”

“That always motivated me,” Johnson said.

Now, after a career running by defensive backs, Johnson is motivated for a second career running a team.