Cardinals’ meeting with Nick Bosa is simply part of the due diligence

Every development relating to Arizona’s pre-draft deliberations invites speculation as to where the team is going with the first overall pick in the draft. The best speculation is this: They are gathering all relevant evidence before making a decision.

Dining with Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa in Florida is part of the process of getting to know all they can about Bosa while also getting to know all they can about Kyler Murray while also ultimately putting all evidence about all options on the table before making a decision.

If the Cardinals opt to stick with Josh Rosen and not to draft Kyler Murray, Bosa becomes a clear option for the first overall pick. And if the Cardinals come away from their interactions with Bosa blown away by what he can be as a pass rusher, maybe they opt to keep Rosen, take Bosa, and pass on Murray.

That may not be an easy sell locally, given that the Cardinals haven’t done much to turn a hose on the idea that Murray will be the pick. From the moment G.M. Steve Keim applied the “right now” limitation to Rosen’s status as the starter, the arrow began to point toward Murray. If the Cardinals are going to push it away from the Heisman winner who could become the NFL’s next big thing, they need to do more than break bread with Nick Bosa.