Drew Lock’s arm talent described as “off the charts”

Getty Images

In Colorado, football fans are very interested in learning about former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock, as he’s been linked to the Broncos in a number of mock drafts. That makes Colorado head coach Mel Tucker’s opinion interesting.

Tucker was just hired at Colorado after spending the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Georgia, and he has coached against Lock three times. Tucker, who has also been a defensive coordinator and an interim head coach in the NFL, believes Lock is the real deal.

“His arm talent is off the charts,” Tucker told the Denver Post. “He’s a competitor. He’s a guy that if you make a mistake defensively, he can hurt you. He throws a really nice deep ball and I definitely think he’s an NFL talent.”

Tucker said the team drafting Lock is drafting a franchise quarterback.

“I think he’ll have a really good NFL career,” Tucker said.

Most draft observers have Lock as the third quarterback off the board, after Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray and Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins. If Lock is there with the 10th pick, John Elway may be giving him a call on draft night.