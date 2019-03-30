Duane Brown wants Russell Wilson to throw the ball more

Getty Images

The Seahawks unexpectedly returned to the postseason in 2018, fueled by an improved offensive line and a potent running game. But some think that the Seahawks should have thrown the ball more.

Among the some? Seattle left tackle Duane Brown.

“When you have a quarterback as talented as Russell Wilson is, you have to have balance,” Brown said in an appearance on NFL Network. “At times, I think we ran the ball maybe a little bit too much, and that’s kind of hard to say as a lineman. But it worked for us, it worked for us for a long time. The guys up front, they leaned on us, they leaned on Chris Carson [and the] stable of backs we had.”

They have one less in 2019, given the departure of Mike Davis in free agency. But Carson and 2018 first-rounder Rashaan Penny remain on the roster.

Wilson remains a short-list franchise quarterback. As he enters a contract year (barring an extension), Brown hopes that the team will dial up plenty of pass plays.

“I think Russ, we got to use him as much as possible next year,” Brown said. “He obviously had his best statistical year even with us running the ball as much as we did, but the balance is there, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Wilson threw 427 passes in 2018, sharply down from a career-high 553 in 2017 and his lowest output since 2013, when he threw 407 passes. Of course, 2013 ended with a Super Bowl win, so maybe the reliance on the running game coupled with more judicious passing is the way to go — especially as the Seahawks continue to lay the foundation to contend at a high level in 2019, and beyond.