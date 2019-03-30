Gronk’s retirement becomes a flashpoint in CTE debate

Posted by Mike Florio on March 30, 2019, 9:46 AM EDT
Getty Images

Less than a week after Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski retired, rank speculation regarding the reasons for his departure from the game has become the latest skirmish in the fight between doctors who jump to conclusions regarding brain trauma and those who have preached patience.

Dr. Ann McKee, one of the leading CTE researchers, has pounced on Gronk’s retirement as proof that concerns regarding Chronic Traumatic Encephelopathy influence decisions regarding the duration of football careers.

I was relieved,” Dr, McKee told BU Today regarding her reaction to the news. “Reading between the lines about Rob Gronkowski, he’s had big hits. He’s read the headlines. He has said playing football abuses the body and abuses the brain.”

That quote from Dr. McKee prompted a response on Twitter from Dr. Peter Cummings, a forensic pathologist and a neuropathologist who like Dr. McKee works at Boston University and who points out that his colleague is taking liberties with Gronk’s quote, and that he never said anything about football abusing the brain: “Abusing your body isn’t what your brain wants. When your body is abused, it can bring down your mood.”

Here’s the full quote from Gronkowski, uttered days before what would be his final game: “The season’s a grind. It’s up and down. I’m not going to lie and sit here and say every week is the best. Not at all. You go up, you go down. You can take some serious hits. To tell you the truth, just try and imagine getting hit all the time and trying to be where you want to be every day in life. It’s tough, it’s difficult. To take hits to the thigh, take hits to your head. Abusing your body isn’t what your brain wants. When your body is abused, it can bring down your mood. You’ve got to be able to deal with that, too, throughout the season. You gotta be able to deal with that in the games.”

“I know he’s a goofball, but he’s intelligent,” Dr. McKee said of Gronkowski. “I think he does recognize that the brain is a very precious part of you, and you don’t get a second chance with it.”

Regardless of whether CTE fears were a factor in Gronk’s decision-making process (I’d heard over a year ago that family members were pushing Gronk to quit due to concussion concerns, possibly fear stoked by the likes of Dr. McKee), Dr. McKee believes that players have begun to consider CTE when deciding whether to call it quits.

“With the active players, there was this imaginary curtain — we’re not going to go there, not going to look at what might happen,” McKee said. “But now I do see players talking about CTE; they mention protecting their brain. And even if they don’t discuss CTE amongst themselves, they definitely are aware of it. They’re also getting more information from family members. CTE isn’t just a personal disease, it affects the whole family. Players talk to their wives, girlfriends, parents, and their level of concern is higher than it used to be.”

Of course it is, because of people like Ann McKee. That was precisely the point of last month’s article in The Lancet, one of the leading peer-reviewed medical journals.

“Unfortunately, the uncertainties around the clinical syndrome and the pathological definition of CTE are not acknowledged adequately in much of the current research literature or related media reporting, which at times has resembled science by press conference,” the article explained. “Too often an inaccurate impression is portrayed that CTE is clinically defined, its prevalence is high, and pathology evaluation is a simple positive or negative decision. This distorted reporting on CTE might have dire consequences. Specifically, individuals with potentially treatable conditions, such as depression or post-traumatic stress disorder, might make decisions on their future on the basis of a misplaced belief that their symptoms inevitably herald an untreatable, degenerative brain disease culminating in dementia.”

The message is clear: Doctors (including Dr. Ann McKee) still don’t know nearly enough about how people get CTE, what it means to have CTE, and what can happen to someone who has CTE. Vague, dire warnings about CTE cause unnecessary fear and confusion, with former players worried that they have a ticking time bomb in their brain and current players possibly walking away prematurely due to a subject that remains in the infant stage of its overall research and understanding.

The Lancet specifically warned that the “uncertainties” regarding CTE are not “acknowledged adequately,” and that some are engaged in “science by press conference.” For Dr. McKee, this time around it appears to be science by sit-down interview, with an effort to use Gronk’s retirement decision as the latest billboard for convincing more Chris Borlands to quit football long before they otherwise would, regardless of whether the actual science of CTE supports such decisions.

Permalink 26 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

26 responses to “Gronk’s retirement becomes a flashpoint in CTE debate

  1. Gronk has also had multiple back surgeries and a broken arm. It’s the way he played the game. He did have at least one concussion that we knew about. The man took a beating. For whatever reason, his HOF career is over and his fans love him and want to see what he does next. It’s just no reason for the CTE crowd to say, “told you so” on this one.

  2. Ok, where’s the beef? You’d have to be living under a rock to not consider the risk of brain trauma. So what football player doesn’t consider it?

  3. I think Gronk had back surgery in college which was why he dropped to the second round. I honestly just don’t think his body can do it anymore.

  4. CTE is real no doubt, and it obviously has been found in retired players. My question is how prevalent is it in people who have never played the game? My grandmother died of Alzheimers and had dementia before that. Did she have CTE? She was a housewife. There is more work to be done no doubt.

  10. I am with @BillyRayBob, not sure there is a story here. Plenty of players have left in the prime of late because of CTE concerns. Nothing new and probably smart too. And to pastabelly…yeah it should be about those beatings. He earned his keep. More than twice. Now…”CTE Crowd” yeah…some of us just care about these players. There is no CTE crowd.

  11. tylawspick6 says:

    The greatest TE…
    —————
    Gronk was good. But top 10 good in league history. Saying he was the greatest is homer speak. Gronk isnt even in the same conversation as Tony Gonzalez.

  12. Risk versus reward. Freedom of personal choice. Freedom to play a long time, freedom to stop playing altogether. Nobody is forcing these guys to play football, and none of them can say “I didn’t know!” Sorry, but beyond the unfortunate circumstance I can’t feel sorry for the ones that suffer and I don’t blame the ones that leave early. Life can be unfortunate. Just like all the rest of us, life is about decisions……..the ones you make, and the ones you don’t make. Policemen don’t say “I didn’t know the bad guys used guns!,” and you’ll never hear a firemen say “ There’s flames involved?” Do it or don’t do it, but don’t make it my problem.

  13. CTE is real…it has been verified by many medical studies…post mortem. Insurance companies do not want to cover CTE and place insurance riders of exclusion for same.This is going to be a very big problem for the NFL and all professional and college contact sports in the near future.Without insurance coverage for brain related trauma, sports organizations are not going to be able to incur such a high and explosive risk.

  14. Gronk is like Jim Brown. Brown retired because he could make more money in Hollywood, and didn’t have to beat up his body. The Great One is 83 years old and showing no signs of brain injury. His head took a much bigger pounding than Gronk’s, and the helmets in those days were inferior. Lots of older folks have brain issues, and most of them never stepped foot on a football field. Mike Ditka played tight end, and he’s the one that comes to mind when I watch Gronk. Same toughness. Ditka will turn 80 this year. He’s had a heart attack, but no brain issues. Cops get shot in the line of duty. It’s part of the risk. We need cops. The best thing to do is make their job safer and they’re doing that every day. I can’t imagine not having cops around because the job is too dangerous.

  16. That was an irresponsible thing to say on the part of the first doctor. While retiring saves Gronkowski from potential further brain injury, it’s VERY clear that it is the rest of his body that has suffered undeniable abuse. He has rarely been without some measure of pains, and as a very large man he knows that any injuries bad enough to linger for the rest of his life will be that much harder to live with as he ages. Bad back, bad knees, hips, etc could turn him into a stiff, lumbering guy, and he doesn’t want that. We shouldn’t forget that he was damaged even when he entered the league, so he’s walking away before the abuse goes too far.

  18. Meathead persona aside, Gronk is one of the smarter guys in the game. Certainly he’s looking at his bank account and investment portfolio and realizing he’s proven everything he needs to professionally and is set for life so why not cash out and start enjoying it? CTE or not, to quit abusing your body before you hit 30 when you’ve got multimillion stashed away is what any sensible man would do.

  19. David Copperfield is a magician says:
    March 30, 2019 at 10:17 am
    —————
    Gronk was good. But top 10 good in league history. Saying he was the greatest is homer speak. Gronk isnt even in the same conversation as Tony Gonzalez.
    ______________
    Blocking is also part of the position and Gronk was a far, far, far greater blocker (no debate) than you could say Gonzalez was as a receiver over Gronk (which is debatable)

  20. I didn’t mean to make light of CTE by saying the “CTE crowd”. I just don’t believe that Gronk’s early retirement related to CTE or his mental well being as it being his physical well being and him being able to walk as he ages.

  22. David Copperfield is a magician says:
    March 30, 2019 at 10:17 am
    tylawspick6 says:

    The greatest TE…
    —————
    Gronk was good. But top 10 good in league history. Saying he was the greatest is homer speak. Gronk isnt even in the same conversation as Tony Gonzalez.

    3 16 Rate This

    ————————

    gronk demolished gonzalez’s records years ago

    3 rings, the umtimate offensive chess piece

    he also is the greatest blocker at the position which gonzalez was pretty average at

    good day

  23. David Copperfield is a magician says:

    March 30, 2019 at 10:17 am

    tylawspick6 says:

    The greatest TE…
    —————
    Gronk was good. But top 10 good in league history. Saying he was the greatest is homer speak. Gronk isnt even in the same conversation as Tony Gonzalez.

    Gronk greater than Gonzalez, Gonzalez afraid to block, Gronk throw people out of club. Gronk is GOAT

  25. tylawspick6 says:
    March 30, 2019 at 10:41 am
    David Copperfield is a magician says:
    March 30, 2019 at 10:17 am

    gronk demolished gonzalez’s records years ago

    3 rings, the umtimate offensive chess piece

    he also is the greatest blocker at the position which gonzalez was pretty average at

    good day

    Gronk managed to play a FULL season only ONCE in his career. Manged to start more than 11 games three times in his career.

    Gonzalez 1325 rec 15,127 yds 11 TD

    Gronk 521 rec 7861 yds 76 TD

    So what records did Gronk SMASH?? Gronk is not only NOT the best TE ever, but he is behind Newsome, Winslow, Witten and Sharpe.

    Yes, Gronk was one of the better blocking TE, but he is nowhere near the best overall TE ever..

  26. David Copperfield is a magician says:
    March 30, 2019 at 10:17 am
    tylawspick6 says:

    The greatest TE…
    —————
    Gronk was good. But top 10 good in league history. Saying he was the greatest is homer speak. Gronk isnt even in the same conversation as Tony Gonzalez.

    ———-

    How many SB rings does Tony have again?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!