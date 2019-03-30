Jay Gruden thinks Trey Quinn can “dominate” at slot receiver

Getty Images

Last year Washington drafted wide receiver Trey Quinn in the seventh round, and he showed promise in the preseason, but after a Week One ankle injury he ended up with just nine catches in the regular season. This year, much more is expected of him.

Coach Jay Gruden says that after Jamison Crowder signed with the Jets, it’s on Quinn to take his place — and Gruden thinks Quinn can do that very well.

“Obviously losing Crowder hurts, hurts quite a bit,” Gruden said. “But I’m ready to watch Trey Quinn jump in that slot role and dominate the position. I’m excited for him.”

Told of Gruden’s comments, Quinn said he was pleased to hear his coach has faith in him, but he knows he has a lot of work to do.

“I’ve played two-and-a-half games, and that’s not enough to be a starting slot receiver. So I’m going to take this offseason pretty seriously,” Quinn said.

Washington heads into the season with Colt McCoy or Case Keenum as quarterback. They’ll need all the help they can get, and if Quinn is as good as Gruden hopes, that would go a long way toward making Washington’s offense better than expected.