Johnny Manziel knocked out of AAF game with concussion

Johnny Manziel’s second game in the Alliance of American Football did not last long.

Manziel played briefly today for the Memphis Express and looked good, running three times for 18 yards, completing two of his three passes and throwing a touchdown pass, although that score was called back for offensive pass interference.

Unfortunately, Manziel then threw an interception to former Giants and Ravens safety Will Hill, and when Manziel tried to tackle him, he took a knee to the helmet and stayed down for a long time before getting helped off the field. He has been ruled out for the rest of the game with an apparent concussion.

Manziel has been trying to get back to the NFL after flaming out as a first-round pick of the Browns. He lasted one season in the Canadian Football League before he was released for reasons that have still not been fully explained, and the AAF may be his last chance.