Jon Gruden: Lamarcus Joyner is like my favorite player, Ronde Barber

Raiders coach Jon Gruden has some very high praise for his newly arrived safety, Lamarcus Joyner.

Joyner signed a four-year, $42 million contract with the Raiders this month, and Gruden thinks the Raiders got a supreme talent.

“I have so much respect for him,” Gruden said, via Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I’m so excited to coach him I can’t even tell you. . . . When I was in Tampa, I coached a guy named Ronde Barber. He may have been, perhaps, my favorite player I ever coached. He wasn’t the biggest guy and he wasn’t the fastest guy, but when he put the helmet on, something happened to him. Joyner is the closest thing I’ve ever seen to Ronde as a slot corner. I think he’s the best. I think he has a chance to be dynamic in there.”

Joyner’s signing has been overshadowed by the trade for Antonio Brown and the signing of Trent Brown, but if Joyner is the player Gruden thinks he is, he could have as much of an impact on the Raiders’ defense as those player shave on the Raiders’ offense.