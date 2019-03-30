NFL sees fewer injuries to starting quarterbacks

Getty Images

Last season, 16 NFL’s teams had their starting quarterback start all 16 games — an increase over 12 such teams in 2017. Unsurprisingly, the NFL sees that as a good thing.

Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer, said rule changes to protect quarterbacks resulted in “clearly fewer injuries among starting quarterbacks,” according to the Tennessean.

When looking at reasons that the NFL’s TV ratings rebounded in 2018, quarterback health shouldn’t be overlooked. Older quarterbacks like Tom Brady and Drew Brees are staying healthy later into their careers than we’ve seen in the past, while young quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff have not experienced a serious injury in their careers.

Some players, particularly on defense, have complained that the league has gone too far in protecting quarterbacks, but it’s hard to envision the league ever reversing course. Some fans don’t like the perception that quarterbacks are being coddled, but even more fans don’t like it when their team has to go to its backup quarterback.