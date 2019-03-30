NFL sees fewer injuries to starting quarterbacks

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 30, 2019, 10:17 AM EDT
Getty Images

Last season, 16 NFL’s teams had their starting quarterback start all 16 games — an increase over 12 such teams in 2017. Unsurprisingly, the NFL sees that as a good thing.

Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer, said rule changes to protect quarterbacks resulted in “clearly fewer injuries among starting quarterbacks,” according to the Tennessean.

When looking at reasons that the NFL’s TV ratings rebounded in 2018, quarterback health shouldn’t be overlooked. Older quarterbacks like Tom Brady and Drew Brees are staying healthy later into their careers than we’ve seen in the past, while young quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff have not experienced a serious injury in their careers.

Some players, particularly on defense, have complained that the league has gone too far in protecting quarterbacks, but it’s hard to envision the league ever reversing course. Some fans don’t like the perception that quarterbacks are being coddled, but even more fans don’t like it when their team has to go to its backup quarterback.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “NFL sees fewer injuries to starting quarterbacks

  4. The rule on protecting quarterbacks is slanted. Hitting Raider, Redskin or Panther QB’ s is encouraged. However, Rodgers and Brady are soon to be wearing flags so as not to be touched. Even looking at them with incorrectly will draw 15.

  5. There goes the NFL once again stealing from their rich history with the rules tinkering.

    Here is a list of NFL quarterbacks who took over due to injury and their historical significance.

    Tom Brady (Drew Bledsoe) *Won Super Bowl (And won 5 more after that)*

    Doug Williams (Jay Schroeder) *Won Super Bowl (1st Black Quarterback to win Super Bowl)*

    Earl Morral (Bob Griese) *Won Super Bowl (Morral went 9-0 and won 2 playoff games before Griese came back in the Super Bowl to cap the only Undefeated Season in NFL history)*

    Earl Morral (Johnny Unitas) *Went to Super Bowl (Lost to Joe Namath’s Jets – The famous Namath prediction – Morral won NFL MVP)*

    Kurt Warner (Trent Green) *Won Super Bowl*

    Jim Plunkett (Dan Pastorini) *Won Super Bowl (1st Wildcard team to ever win it – Won another Super Bowl 4 years later)*

    Jeff Hostetler (Phil Simms) *Won Super Bowl*

    Randall Cunningham (Brad Johnson) *Lead record setting Vikings offense to NFC Championship game*

    Mike Kruczek (Terry Bradshaw) *Went 6-0 as the Steelers starting quarterback despite not throwing a single touchdown pass (3 interceptions) – Further proving the greatness of the legendary Steel Curtain*

  6. Yawn, Brady doesn’t get hurt because he doesn’t take stupid risks and understands his pocket and also how to take a sack. There is also something to be said for his training methods. However, he did play hurt last year. It will eventually catch up with him, just not now.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!