Peppers, Gronk should highlight the 2024 Hall of Fame class

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 30, 2019, 6:09 AM EDT
Two players who have retired this offseason should be first-ballot Hall of Famers.

Julius Peppers and Rob Gronkowski are likely to highlight the 2024 enshrinement class at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Players who last played in 2018 will be eligible for the first time in 2024.

Peppers retired with 159.5 sacks, fourth-most of all time, and every player with more than 135 sacks who is eligible for the Hall is in. There’s little doubt that Peppers will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Some may hold Gronk’s relatively short career — 115 games in nine seasons — against him, but there’s not a strong case against putting him in the Hall of Fame as well. At his peak, he was the best tight end ever to play the game, and his four first-team All-Pro selections and three Super Bowl rings easily outweigh any questions about his longevity.

Other players who have retired this offseason and could get some Hall of Fame consideration include Haloti Ngata, Jordy Nelson, Kyle Williams and Ben Watson. None of them is likely to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, though. Peppers and Gronk will highlight the class of 2024.

7 responses to “Peppers, Gronk should highlight the 2024 Hall of Fame class

  1. Gronk was just a player you knew would take over the game when you needed it. He’ll never be adequately replacement and that’s not an insult to the new tight end.

    Julius Peppers was phenomenaly consistent and the epitimy of healthy. Freak of nature.

    Glad I got to see them play.

  2. I don’t think Gronk has retired, as reported it will take a call from TB12 after securing a playoff berth to say “let’s go for ring #7”. Rested and healed he will answer the call.

  3. Peppers is in. Gronk’s health should keep him out, for at least a few years. He is a good player, but at his best he was 2nd to Jimmy Graham as a receiver. He is not Tony G, Antonio Gate, or Jason Witten. Injury prone players (rightfully) have a tough time.

  5. OK same warning I always say – without disagreeing with the first round ballot thing. THERE IS NO BEST ANYONE TO PLAY THE GAME. Ditka. Gonzales. Gates. Different eras, different rules. Should he be a first round ballot – yes. Absolutely. But can we stop with the GOAT talk? League has been around for 100 years, and even some of the more recent eras (think Marino and Montana) would have thrived under these rules. There is no such thing as a GOAT in any sport. Readers just need it.

  6. What’s amazing to me being a season ticket holder watching probably more. Then half of Gronks games is he was a dominate blocker!!! I remember one game against the Ravens he took there nose tackle Haloti Nata completely out of the play single handedly!!! Haloti probably had 85 lbs on him and was no slouch!!!! Gronk the true Pats fans thank you !!!!! The pleasure was all ours!!!!

  7. Gronk’s “one more year” or encore was this past year. I didn’t want to see him retire for selfish reasons, but he was 75% this year and most of us really don’t want to see him just become a very good payer. Gronk was special and he went out that way making huge plays in both the AFC CG and SB. Anybody who doesn’t believe he should be wearing that gold jacket in five years is either consumed with hate o doesn’t understand that there has never been a complete of a tight end as Gronk. Even these guys who were more receiver than blockier had lower yards per catch than Gronk.

