Shane Lechler makes his retirement official

Getty Images

When Shane Lechler was cut by the Texans in training camp last year, he said he wasn’t planning to retire. But after no other team picked him up, now he is ready to call it a career.

Lechler’s retirement was announced in the form of an Instagram post by J.J. Watt at Lechler’s retirement party.

“A retirement party fit for a GOAT,” Watt wrote. “This man is the greatest punter to ever walk the earth, but even more than that, he is one of the best people to ever walk this earth. You are truly one of a kind brother and last night was a testament to that as friends, family and teammates flew in from all over the country to celebrate you. And we’ll do it all again in a few years when they’re putting that gold jacket on you. I love you brother, congrats on an unbelievable career!”

Lechler was a six-time first-team All-Pro punter, and the punter on the 2000s all-decade team. He owns the NFL record for yards per punt, at 47.6. He has a chance to follow Ray Guy and become the second punter in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.