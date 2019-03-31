49ers optimistic Jimmy Garoppolo will be full-go in training camp

Getty Images

Last year was a huge disappointment for the 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo, as he carried the biggest salary cap hit in the NFL but played in just three games before suffering a season-ending injury. The good news is, recovery from that injury is going well.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Garoppolo is slowly but surely rehabbing that torn ACL and appears on pace to be ready to go for the summer, and well before the start of the regular season.

“It’s very controlled movements and stuff,” Shanahan said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “When he does all that it does look very good, which means he’s getting closer. And that’s why hopefully it will be full-go for training camp and I think we will get a lot of work with him in OTAs also.”

Garoppolo and Shanahan aren’t allowed to work together on football activities at this time of year, but Garoppolo is allowed to use the 49ers’ facility for rehab, and Shanahan has caught some glimpses of that.

“It’s a tease for us because we look out our windows and he’s doing drops and throwing great to the equipment managers and trainers,” Shanahan said.

The 49ers hope Garoppolo is throwing great to their receivers this summer, this fall, and into the winter.