Ben Roethlisberger may not continue his weekly in-season radio show

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has generated plenty of headlines over the years during his weekly, in-season appearances on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh. That may be ending.

Per a source with direct knowledge of the situation, Roethlisberger is unlikely to continue the show. He has yet to make a final decision, and that decision is expected soon.

Matt Verderame of FanSided.com first reported, citing multiple unnamed sources, that Roethlisberger is expected to give up the show.

According to the source, Roethlisberger did the show in order to connect with fans and to provide access, because many felt he was too guarded. Many, however, believe he became too unguarded during the radio segments, which generated regular headlines of a negative variety. It was his weekly radio show, for example, that led to the question of whether he has a license to criticize teammates, such as now-former teammate Antonio Brown.

If Roethlisberger stops doing the radio show, we’ll miss it. But the fact that we’ll miss it is even more reason for him to stop doing it. Unlike Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who does a weekly segment with WEEI in Boston and rarely says anything controversial, Roethlisberger’s comfort level in that setting results far too often in his true feelings slipping past whatever filter he has went speaking to the media in the locker room or at post-game press conferences.