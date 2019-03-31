Birmingham clinches playoff berth in AAF

Getty Images

The Birmingham Iron beat the Atlanta Legends 17-9 to clinch a playoff berth in the Alliance of American Football.

The Iron improved to 5-3. They trail the Orlando Apollos by two games in the Eastern Conference with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

The Legends kept it close, but Iron cornerback Chris Davis forced a fumble that Jack Tocho recovered in the fourth quarter. Then, cornerback Joe Powell intercepted Atlanta quarterback Aaron Murray on the Legends’ final possession.

The Iron had only 63 net passing yards and 114 rushing yards, but Nick Novak made all three of his field goal attempts from 35, 37 and 28 yards.

“Our defense and our special teams played a tremendous role in this game,” Birmingham head coach Tim Lewis said, via NFL.com. “They did a fantastic job. [Defensive coordinator] Rick Minter does a great job in practice week by week, putting in plans that the guys can understand and grasp on to. They played really well. Offensively, we just needed a little bit of spark and I think Keith [Price] provided that, so I’m really thrilled about how things ended up going in the second half.”

Iron starting quarterback Luis Perez completed only 10 of 24 passes for 65 yards. Price went 2-for-2 for 31 yards.