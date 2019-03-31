Chris Jones hopes to stay in K.C. for rest of career

Getty Images

The Chiefs are interested in extending defensive lineman Chris Jones’ contract and Jones is on the same page as the team.

Jones is heading into the final year of his rookie deal and General Manager Brett Veach said last week that conversations about extending his stay have already gotten underway. Jones was at a Special Olympics event in Kansas City on Friday and said that he’d like to be in town for the remainder of his playing days.

“I’ve made myself at home, the fans have bought into me, the community has accepted me for who I am and I appreciate that,” Jones said, via the Kansas City Star. “I want to spend the rest of my career here, if that’s possible.”

The 2016 second-round pick hasn’t missed a game since entering the NFL and set a career high with 15.5 sacks last year. He also set an NFL record with sacks in 11 straight games, forced two fumbles and returned an interception for a touchdown during a season that cemented him as a key piece for the Chiefs defense.