Devin White visiting Bucs, Giants, Bengals

LSU linebacker Devin White said Sunday he has upcoming visits with the Buccaneers, Giants and Bengals, Amir Just of The Times-Picayune reports.

The Bengals might have to move up from No. 11 if they hope to draft White. The Bucs select fifth and the Giants sixth.

White said after his Pro Day that he was “trying to go top five.” He is a popular mock draft pick for the Bucs.

The Butkus Award winner finished his three-year career with 286 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception.