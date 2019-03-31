Four offseason programs get underway this week

Getty Images

Free agency and the league meetings have been the focus for the last couple of weeks, but we’ll move into another stage of the offseason this week.

Teams that hired a new head coach this year are permitted to start their offseason programs on April 1 and half of the teams that made coaching changes will be getting underway this week. The Browns, Buccaneers and Dolphins are set to resume work on Monday while the Broncos set April 2 as their start date. Attendance at this stage of the offseason is voluntary.

The Jets, Cardinals, Bengals and Packers will wait a week, which allows them to run their offseason program without a break. The other teams must take a week off at some point before the end of the offseason. The other 24 teams can start their offseason workouts on April 15.

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens and some players are expected to speak to reporters on Monday. Should wide receiver Odell Beckham be among them, it’s a safe bet that plenty of reporters will be waiting to see how dangerous he feels on his first day of work with his new team.