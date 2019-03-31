Giants not ready to move on from Eli Manning this year, maybe not next year

Getty Images

Giants quarterback Eli Manning is heading into the final season of his contract, and at age 38 he’s well past his prime. So surely, this is his last season, right?

Not necessarily.

Giants co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch both said recently that they were open to Manning returning in 2020, and Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports that key people in the organization think Manning still has something left, and there’s an openness to extending his contract into 2020.

The report also said the owners have complete faith in General Manager Dave Gettleman and believe in his vision for rebuilding the franchise. If Gettleman can find the next franchise quarterback in the draft, that’s great. If he can’t, the Giants may decide to stick with Manning for yet another year.

Realistically, it’s very hard to envision the Giants ever being Super Bowl contenders with Manning again. The rebuild is going to require a new quarterback. But that new quarterback may not be there any time soon.