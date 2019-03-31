Giants not ready to move on from Eli Manning this year, maybe not next year

Giants quarterback Eli Manning is heading into the final season of his contract, and at age 38 he’s well past his prime. So surely, this is his last season, right?

Not necessarily.

Giants co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch both said recently that they were open to Manning returning in 2020, and Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports that key people in the organization think Manning still has something left, and there’s an openness to extending his contract into 2020.

The report also said the owners have complete faith in General Manager Dave Gettleman and believe in his vision for rebuilding the franchise. If Gettleman can find the next franchise quarterback in the draft, that’s great. If he can’t, the Giants may decide to stick with Manning for yet another year.

Realistically, it’s very hard to envision the Giants ever being Super Bowl contenders with Manning again. The rebuild is going to require a new quarterback. But that new quarterback may not be there any time soon.

  4. Nostalgia is not going to win the Giants another super bowl. If their offensive line is better this season and Manning still underperforms, they should think about starting one of their rookie quarterbacks. He threw 18 interceptions in 2006, 20 interceptions in 2007, 25 picks in 2010, and 27 picks in 2013. He has thrown 360 touchdowns to 239 interceptions, has a career passer-rating of 84, and has never won a league MVP award. Let’s be honest, Eli Manning is just an average quarterback, who received more than enough credit for those super bowl wins.

  5. Somehow, the statistics don’t seem to fit the QB that I watch in Eli Manning. The numbers are pretty ho-hum and even throw up warning flags. I’m not a Giants fan, but every time I have watched them play in the Eli era, they are fun games and Manning is usually part of the reason. He seems to be a factor in why they are in every game and never the reason they lose. Maybe I haven’t seen enough of him/them.

  8. “it’s very hard to envision the Giants ever being Super Bowl contenders with Manning again”

    The Giants aren’t going to be a super bowl contender this year or next no matter who the qb is. Smart move by the Giants is build the team and next yr or the following you bring in your future qb when there are more pieces around him. There’s no point to start the clock on a qbs rookie contract. Build the team then bring the qb in on the cheap rookie contract where you can add pieces before his salary sky rockets.

