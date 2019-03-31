Michael Irvin says he’s cancer-free

Getty Images

Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin got some good news from his doctors this week.

Irvin revealed that he was undergoing tests in Los Angeles amid concerns that he might have throat cancer. Irvin’s father died of the disease and wrote on social media that he was “terrified” as he waited for the results.

Those results are back and they show that Irvin does not have cancer. Irvin shared that news along with his thanks for the support he received in the last few days.

“Thank you God for continuing to answer Prayers and Thank you ALL for Praying,” Irvin wrote on Sunday. “I spoke with Dr St John at UCLA Medical and she has informed me that all test have come back 100!% clean. NO CANCER!!!!!! It is impossible to express my family and my appreciation for the overwhelming out pour of love, support and prayers.”

We’re happy to hear this update and wish Irvin continued good health.