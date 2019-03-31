No movement on effort to get NFLPA to agree to loan players to AAF, XFL

Posted by Mike Florio on March 31, 2019, 1:12 PM EDT
The final two games of the Alliance of American Football’s eighth week could still be its final two games ever.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, there has been no movement regarding efforts to persuade the NFL Players Association to agree to a program that would result in NFL teams loaning certain back-of-roster players to the AAF (and the XFL). Which means that the supposed Hail Mary for the AAF could be landing flat, enhancing the chances of dissolution by the start of the 2020 season — and possibly resulting in the plug being pulled before next weekend.

While it’s unclear whether the availability of, essentially, NFL practice-squad players would keep the AAF afloat (some think it won’t matter), the unavailability of players falling somewhere between 53 and 90 on the pecking order of NFL rosters makes the end of the AAF more likely.

More accurately, it makes majority owner Tom Dundon’s willingness to continue to pump money into the operation less likely, forcing the AAF to find another savior (like it did when it found Dundon) in order to stay afloat.

Dundon signed on after a prior investor bailed. Barring a significant reversal, the AAF eventually will run out of potential investors. Which means it eventually will run out of money. Which means it eventually will run out of time.

6 responses to “No movement on effort to get NFLPA to agree to loan players to AAF, XFL

  3. It would be a real shame. That said I find it terrible that a league starts like this, it seems knowingly, without having the necessary parameters in place for success.

    I hope for the sake of the players and football fans the XFL can launch in better shape or pushes back its opening after they get the necessary deal done.

  4. Vince McMahon could potentially be a buyer he did buy WCW and ECW he’s committed 100 Million to the XFL and he can literally print money. I don’t think the XFL will have the same problem because they’re allowing college players.

  5. I don’t understand this. What difference does it make it if they get NFL bench players? They already have players who aren’t worth watching. This is just a chance for the AAF to put the blame on someone else

  6. Why would the NFL do this? Why get your players injured before the season even starts. These are the players you rely on when injury bug bites your roster. I haven’t seen anything from the AAF that suggested they had any kind of real plan here. XFL will suffer the same fate if they start their season right after the Super Bowl and don’t get their teams to play anything that looks like real football.

