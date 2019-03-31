No movement on effort to get NFLPA to agree to loan players to AAF, XFL

AP

The final two games of the Alliance of American Football’s eighth week could still be its final two games ever.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, there has been no movement regarding efforts to persuade the NFL Players Association to agree to a program that would result in NFL teams loaning certain back-of-roster players to the AAF (and the XFL). Which means that the supposed Hail Mary for the AAF could be landing flat, enhancing the chances of dissolution by the start of the 2020 season — and possibly resulting in the plug being pulled before next weekend.

While it’s unclear whether the availability of, essentially, NFL practice-squad players would keep the AAF afloat (some think it won’t matter), the unavailability of players falling somewhere between 53 and 90 on the pecking order of NFL rosters makes the end of the AAF more likely.

More accurately, it makes majority owner Tom Dundon’s willingness to continue to pump money into the operation less likely, forcing the AAF to find another savior (like it did when it found Dundon) in order to stay afloat.

Dundon signed on after a prior investor bailed. Barring a significant reversal, the AAF eventually will run out of potential investors. Which means it eventually will run out of money. Which means it eventually will run out of time.