Ravens bringing back K Kaare Vedvik with hope of trading him

Getty Images

The Ravens have one of the best kickers in the league in Justin Tucker and that left them with a possible trade asset when Kaare Vedvik showed off a strong, accurate leg during last year’s preseason.

Any chatter about a deal ended early on September 1 when Vedvik was hospitalized after being assaulted in Baltimore. He was placed on the non-football injury list and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said the incident cost him a chance to kick in the league last year.

The Ravens have Vedvik under contract and Harbaugh said last week that the hope is that Vedvik attracts the same kind of interest from other teams that he did last year.

“He was with us all season, he’s training now,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “He’ll be one of our camp kickers. Actually, I fully expect that he’ll kick well enough for us to trade him. That’s kind of, I would say, the goal. Now, if something changes, it’s always competitive. You never know. Watch out Tuck. But I think we’re really set with our specialists. Obviously, we’re not looking to make a change there in all seriousness. But he’s capable of kicking in the NFL. We probably could have traded him last year.”

Vedvik was 8-of-9 on field goals, including a 56-yard make, during the preseason last year.