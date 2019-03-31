Report: Giants leaning toward pass-rusher with sixth overall pick

AP

Whether you agree or disagree with taking a running back second overall last year, or agree or disagree with giving Eli Manning another year (or two) at the helm, it’s reasonable to assume that the Giants know they need a young quarterback at some point.

But they might be prepared to wait to acquire him.

According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, the Giants may be looking at this year’s draft with an eye toward the law of supply and demand rather than a particular position.

“There are a ton of great defensive players in this draft,” he quoted a team source as saying. “As much as we need a young quarterback, I honestly don’t know how we can pass on one of the pass rushers at six.”

The Giants also pick 17th overall (from the Browns), in addition to the sixth pick which they earned all on their own. And General Manager Dave Gettleman has made his preference for linemen clear over the course of his career. So with a draft top-heavy in pass-rushers and other linemen, it’s logical to conclude that’s the direction they’re looking.

Of course, there are other ways to acquire a young quarterback, and there’s almost a month before the Giants are on the clock. So many things can change. And they likely will.