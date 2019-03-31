Steelers, Browns have projected win totals of nine each

March 31, 2019
Vegas has spoken regarding the over-under projected win totals for the various NFL teams. In the AFC North, where the Browns are regarded as a slight favorite to win it all, the Browns and the Steelers have equal win totals of nine each.

Just behind the long-term ruler of the north and the new kids on the block are the Ravens, at 8.5. The Bengals are straggling, with six.

The Browns have become the darlings of the media, fueled by the trade that brought receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland. But the Steelers continue to be highly talented and accomplished; from the rampant criticism of the organization, the coaching staff, and key players like Ben Roethlisberger to the potentially premature praise of the Browns, who haven’t been to the playoffs since 2002, the Steelers will be highly motivated in 2019.

Between the Browns and the Steelers, I’d lean toward Pittsburgh at this point. Based on the how the schedules are constructed and the always-unpredictable dynamic of injuries, I may lean even more heavily toward the Steelers later.

"Steelers, Browns have projected win totals of nine each

  2. I wouldn’t. That team – and the rest of the AFCN has deteriorated, except the Browns who grew day to day. They tied the Steelers week one with TT and Hue. Cincy both times and lost by a hair to the Ravens. I am a homer, but I really do look at things objectively, and I think they will walk a longer road through the Division.

  3. Be something after all this drama for Ben and Mike to continue their streaks of never having a losing season.

    The people questioning the coaching skill of Tomlin and the QB play of Roethlisberger would have a tough time explaining that one.

    I hope Vegas is right.

    P.S. I thought highly of the Browns rebuild until they signed Odell. Smells like a huge owner ego gamble. His character could chew that young team apart. Mayfield goes not have the leadership of Manning. Will if he wins a couple but right now, not even close. Odell took everything Eli had.

  4. Injuries are the tricky one. The Browns have the starting talent to win the division, but they’re not deep. And dealing with injuries is an especially hard task for a rookie head coach. A string of injuries could rather quickly ruin the season for the Browns.

