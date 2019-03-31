Vegas gives Patriots the NFL’s highest win total

Getty Images

It’s hard to bet against the Patriots, but the sports books will try to get you to do it.

CG Technology, which operates several Las Vegas sports books, has released its 2019 NFL win totals, and the Patriots have the highest in the NFL, at 11.

The NFL is so unpredictable that there aren’t often over-unders that high. Half the league has a win total between seven and nine. Usually, if you see a win total of 11, you’d think they’re just begging you to bet the under.

But the Patriots are different: They’ve won at least 11 games for nine consecutive seasons. To a lot of bettors, an over-under of 11 will look too low. Plenty of people will bet the over.

Eventually the Patriots have to come back to earth, but since Tom Brady became the starter in 2001 they’ve had a winning record every year. If Vegas is setting the Patriots’ most likely record this year at 11-5, that seems eminently reasonable.