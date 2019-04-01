Aaron Lynch re-signs with Bears

Getty Images

Linebacker Aaron Lynch visited with a few teams last month after free agency opened, but he won’t be leaving Chicago.

The Bears announced on Monday that Lynch has signed a one-year deal to remain with the team. Lynch, who is No. 70 on PFT’s Free Agent Top 100 list, joined the Bears as a free agent last year.

Lynch had 16 tackles, three sacks and an interception while playing a reserve role in most of his 13 appearances. Lynch missed the final two games of the regular season and the team’s playoff loss to the Eagles with an elbow injury.

Lynch will return to that No. 3 linebacker role behind Khalil Mack and Leonard Floyd in Chicago. He visited Oakland, Seattle and Indianapolis before settling on a new deal with his old team.