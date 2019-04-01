Alfred Blue agrees to terms with Jaguars

Getty Images

Free agent running back Alfred Blue has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Jaguars, a source tells PFT.

Blue fills a need behind Leonard Fournette with T.J. Yeldon a free agent and Carlos Hyde having left in free agency for Kansas City.

The Jaguars visited with both Blue and Benny Cunningham.

Blue, 27, had 150 carries for 499 yards for the Texans last season.

Houston made Blue a sixth-round pick in 2014, and in five years there, he had 673 carries for 2,407 yards and eight touchdowns, while catching 69 passes for 470 yards and two touchdowns.