Andre Smith visited Jets on Monday

Getty Images

The Jets have made a couple of additions to their offensive line this offseason and they met with another possible newcomer to the team on Monday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they had tackle Andre Smith in for a visit. The Jets traded for guard Kelechi Osemele and signed guard Tom Compton as a free agent last month.

Smith closed out the 2018 season with a third stint in Cincinnati. He opened the year with the Cardinals, but was released in November after making eight starts at right tackle. He entered the league as a 2009 first-round pick by the Bengals and spent seven years with the team before joining the Vikings as a free agent in 2016. He returned to the Bengals as a free agent the next year.

Smith would bring a lot of starting experience — 93 starts — to a Jets line that has Kelvin Beachum and Brandon Shell set to start at the tackle spots in 2019.