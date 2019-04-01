Antonio Morrison was cited for interfering with a flight before being released by Packers

Getty Images

Former Packers linebacker Antonio Morrison had a rough month of March.

A week before being released by the Packers, Morrison was cited for interfering with a flight from Milwaukee to Las Vegas.

Via Michael Cohen of TheAthletic.com, a flight attendant questioned passengers about the placement of a bag under a vacant seat. Morrison, who later admitted that he placed his bag there because someone else had placed a bag under his seat, initially refused to acknowledge whether the bag was his.

“F–k you,” Morrison allegedly said. “You don’t own this plane. I can do whatever I want.”

The pilot took the plane back to a gate at the airport, and Morrison exited to speak to a Deputy Sheriff.

“Morrison stated he did not feel he needed to explain why his bag was under an empty seat and thought the explanation [about] whose bag was good enough,” the police report states. “During this time Morrison was cursing casually with me and could not complete a sentence without the word f–k.”

Morrison arrived in Green Bay last year, via a trade with the Colts. He appeared in all 16 games, starting eight.

Cohen writes that it’s unclear whether the Packers knew about the citation before cutting him. A no-contest plea was entered last week.