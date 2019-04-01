Antonio Morrison was cited for interfering with a flight before being released by Packers

Posted by Mike Florio on April 1, 2019, 2:28 PM EDT
Getty Images

Former Packers linebacker Antonio Morrison had a rough month of March.

A week before being released by the Packers, Morrison was cited for interfering with a flight from Milwaukee to Las Vegas.

Via Michael Cohen of TheAthletic.com, a flight attendant questioned passengers about the placement of a bag under a vacant seat. Morrison, who later admitted that he placed his bag there because someone else had placed a bag under his seat, initially refused to acknowledge whether the bag was his.

“F–k you,” Morrison allegedly said. “You don’t own this plane. I can do whatever I want.”

The pilot took the plane back to a gate at the airport, and Morrison exited to speak to a Deputy Sheriff.

“Morrison stated he did not feel he needed to explain why his bag was under an empty seat and thought the explanation [about] whose bag was good enough,” the police report states. “During this time Morrison was cursing casually with me and could not complete a sentence without the word f–k.”

Morrison arrived in Green Bay last year, via a trade with the Colts. He appeared in all 16 games, starting eight.

Cohen writes that it’s unclear whether the Packers knew about the citation before cutting him. A no-contest plea was entered last week.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Antonio Morrison was cited for interfering with a flight before being released by Packers

  2. I’ve put a bag under an empty seat many times and nobody ever said anything to me about it. Sounds like a flight attendant with a bad attitude, or someone new who was being a stickler.

    By the same token if I had been asked I would have certainly said the bag was mine. He should have just cooperated and not acted like a jerk.

  4. In the other kid days the Raiders would have scooped him up. They loved that blatantly confrontational attitude. I’m not sure if there are any teams out there now who want the publicity or the headaches. He should have known he went to far when they turned the plane around. Guy should have been smarter than this. His next spot might be in the AAF or the XFL.

  7. backindasaddle says:

    “Lovely. His parents must be proud of him.”

    Sadly, these days that kind of language has often been passed down by the parents (or whatever adult(s) the kid happens to be living with).

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!