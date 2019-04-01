Beware April Fool’s Day

Getty Images

For the first time since 2016, April Fool’s Day lands on a weekday. Which means that plenty of you will be firing up the work computers and surfing non-work websites and potentially falling for efforts by assorted smartasses and wiseacres to make you think that a phony item isn’t.

Beware the kind of #fakenews that really is fake, and not simply news that the subject of it wishes wasn’t true.

In recent years, newsmakers have done the most fooling on April 1, with Le'Veon Bell faking retirement on 4/1/16 before claiming that he’d sit out the whole season on 4/1/17 — a full year before he actually did sit out a full season.

Others have joked in past years about getting DUIs (really, what’s funnier than being accused of drunk driving?), the Colts once debuted a literally all-white uniform, and the Bengals unveiled new uniforms that were no different than their old uniforms, in a slap at the Browns’ then-recent introduction of a new helmet and logo that wasn’t very different than their prior helmet and logo.

So be advised as you see what begins to pop up, because there’s a good chance someone connected to the NFL will try to catch you napping on the one day per year where it’s sort of OK to be full of crap.