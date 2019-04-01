Brent Grimes still hopes to play this year

Getty Images

When we last heard from cornerback Brent Grimes, he was complaining that the Buccaneers asked him to cover top receivers from other teams last year despite making a salary that Grimes didn’t think was commensurate with that job description.

Grimes made $7 million with the Bucs last season, which is $7 million more than he’s currently set to make for the 2019 season. Grimes became a free agent last month and there hasn’t been word of interest in his services at any price over the last few weeks.

Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports that the lack of interest in Grimes has not dimmed his interest in continuing to play.

While Grimes may not intend to retire, it remains to be seen if any teams share his interest in a return to the field for the 2019 season. Grimes, who will turn 36 in July, had 48 tackles and a forced fumble in 13 appearances for Tampa last season.