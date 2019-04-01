Broncos have only six players remaining from 2015

Getty Images

Starting inside linebacker Todd Davis is one of only six players remaining from the Broncos’ 2015 Super Bowl title team.

Von Miller, Chris Harris Jr., Emmanuel Sanders, Derek Wolfe and Brandon McManus are the others from that team still in Denver after Brandon Marshall, Darian Stewart, Bradley Roby, Shaq Barrett, Shane Ray and Matt Paradis left this offseason.

“I think it will be a little different,’’ Davis said, via Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News. “Every year it changes, but the guys we just lost were players I had played with a long time. So it’ll be different, but you have to build some new bonds and take in some new family members.”

Vic Fangio is the Broncos’ fourth head coach since Davis arrived during the 2014 season. Davis also has played for John Fox, Gary Kubiak and Vance Joseph.

Davis, though, calls this offseason “exciting” with hope of getting back to the postseason in 2019 after a three-year absence.