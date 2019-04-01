Broncos sign Dymonte Thomas, Elijah Wilkinson

Getty Images

The Broncos signed exclusive rights free agents Dymonte Thomas and Elijah Wilkinson on Monday, according to the league’s official transactions report.

Both were expected to sign before the start of the Broncos’ voluntary offseason program.

Wilkinson, 24, played 12 games with seven starts at right guard last season. He played nine games in 2017, though he did not make a start.

Thomas, 25, played 12 games last season and three in 2017. The safety made an interception, had a sack and recovered a fumble in only 42 snaps on defense. He also played 214 snaps on special teams.