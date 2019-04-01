Browns re-sign Juston Burris, Rashard Higgins and two others

Getty Images

The Browns kicked off their offseason program on Monday and they made a series of roster moves as players reported to the facility.

The team announced that they have re-signed defensive back Juston Burris. Burris was not tendered as a restricted free agent earlier in the offseason, but reached agreement with the team on a new deal.

Burris opened last season with the Jets and was signed off their practice squad by the Browns in late October. He had two tackles in four appearances.

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins was tendered as a restricted free agent and the team announced he’s signed his tender. Higgins had 39 catches for 572 yards and four touchdowns last season.

The Browns also announced that two exclusive rights free agents — defensive lineman Trevon Coley and safety Jermaine Whitehead — have signed their tenders.

The team also confirmed previous reports that they waived safety Derrick Kindred and wide receiver Ricardo Louis. Defensive back Howard Wilson, a 2017 fourth-round pick, has also been dropped from the roster in Cleveland. Wilson has missed each of the last two seasons with knee injuries.